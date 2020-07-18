Eastern Montana grocery store sees uptick in business despite pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The coronavirus pandemic has been hard on many businesses, and many rural grocery stores have faced hardship for decades. But in eastern Montana, one small town grocery store’s business has been booming since March.

Froid Grocery, open since 1928, is seeing its highest sales numbers in five years. The owner says it's because they've rolled with the punches of the pandemic by closing their doors and going to online and call-in only sales from March to June. Customers could see pictures of the store's shelves on Facebook, and they'd order their groceries from there.

“It made the customers feel a hundred times better knowing that there’s only two people touching their items, or three people instead of everyone who comes through the door,” said Froid Grocery store owner, Misty Williams.

The store reopened its doors on June 25th, but they’re still accepting online orders. Williams says the community has been so supportive, they’ve even donated money and volunteered to make the recent renovations to the store possible.

