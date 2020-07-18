Advertisement

Dan’s Garden: Trimming shrubs

Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week I want to talk a little bit more about Junipers and flowering shrubs and it’s July and the growth is out pretty much all the way, and it’s easy to trim.

The new growth hasn’t turned to wood. This plant, we call it pruned juniper or free formed, and it’s got these different shades of balls on them.

You have to trim them three or four or five times a summer if you want them to look like this, so there a little bit of work, but some people like that.

This birch got hurt, maybe last October when we had that blizzard from the 10 to the 13 or maybe the late freeze we had in May.

But the top four feet is dead now that we know that summer is really on lets cut the dead weed out and clean up the tree and let it recover before the summer is over.

Now, I got the golden spirea beautiful scrub I really love them a lot but there’s green ash and other volunteers growing in here. It’s time to get rid of them and cut them out and shape this, because they bloom on the old wood, and the new all summer. And, this will recover and  look really dead in another week or two.

And of course, this Hydrangeas Anna Bells. It’s the white one there; easy to grow. I let them grow, enjoy the flowers until September. Then I leave the tops on all winter to collect the snow and then next spring since they die to the ground. I cut them down pretty much to stubs and they start over, and I like to fertilize them now, too.

So until next week, we’ll talk about some new plants then good gardening.

