Coronavirus pandemic, dry month, lead to record June for Dakota Cyclery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Industry leaders say the coronavirus pandemic is driving people to ride bicycles in record numbers.

They say these last few have been the best months for sales since the oil crisis of the 1970s.

A constant stream of bike repairs at Dakota Cyclery in Medora has Loren Morlock spinning his wheels.

“I get done with three-four. Three-four more come in. For our little shop here, that’s a lot of repairs. We move them through,” said Loren Morlock, Dakota Cyclery co-owner.

He's not complaining. A dry June, combined with the coronavirus pandemic, led to the busiest on record for the 40-year operation.

"They're digging their bike out of the garage, and getting them repaired, and coming out to ride, so it's been pretty intense," said Morlock.

The Morlock family doesn’t just get riders ready for the trail. A short ride from the shop, past the Chateau de Mores and the Burning Hills Amphitheater, is the Maah Daah Hey Trail.

“The badlands of western North Dakota is just this magical place,” said Jennifer Morlock, Dakota Cyclery president.

For more than two decades, Jennifer has been climbing these hills, and giving tours.

"If you are an avid mountain biker, this is on the bucket list of must-do rides," said Jennifer.

Once people get out to the Maah Daah Hey Trail, they’ll follow the turtles on these site markers. Despite there being more than 10,000 visitors to the trail every year, Jennifer says one of the great parts of this place is you can ride for more than 150 miles, and only see a few more people.

"Fresh air for your soul and mental health, to get out and move, I don't know how you'd quantify it, but I definitely know there's something to it," said Rory Beil, a Maah Daah Hey rider from Fargo.

Dakota Cyclery lead Biel's first North Dakota badlands excursion. He says the unique ride has become a family tradition, something he looks forward to every year.

"The smell of cedar, seeing magpies, things that we don't have on the east. And views!" said Biel.

"It gives you goosebumps. It gives you definitely pride of where we are and where we come from," said Jennifer.

Jennifer says that pride drives her work, as she does her part to help people ride these tough trails and tough times.

For more information on Dakota Cyclery’s services and prices, go to: dakotacyclery.com.

