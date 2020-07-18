Barricaded suspect arrested in Williams County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston Police Department arrested a 21-year-old Friday who had barricaded herself inside a home in Williston. Police along with Williston Fire Department, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County SWAT Team, Northwest Crisis Negotiations Team and the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to the call for arrest warrants on Kristen Stump. Stump is currently being held at Williams County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.