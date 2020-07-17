Advertisement

Woman who killed her 5-year-old son gets 35-year prison term

JoAnn Cunningham cries as she reads a statement during a sentencing hearing in Woodstock, Ill., Thursday, July 16, 2020. Cunningham pleaded guilty in December to killing her 5-year-old son, Andrew "AJ" Freund Jr., in April 2019 in her Crystal Lake home. His body was found in a shallow grave in Woodstock.
JoAnn Cunningham cries as she reads a statement during a sentencing hearing in Woodstock, Ill., Thursday, July 16, 2020. Cunningham pleaded guilty in December to killing her 5-year-old son, Andrew "AJ" Freund Jr., in April 2019 in her Crystal Lake home. His body was found in a shallow grave in Woodstock.(John Starks/Daily Herald via AP, Pool)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois woman who subjected her young son to years of physical and emotional abuse culminating in his beating death last year was on Friday sentenced to 35 years in prison.

JoAnn Cunningham pleaded guilty in December to killing her son, Andrew “AJ” Freund. Eight months earlier, police uncovered the boy’s battered body, wrapped in plastic and concealed in a shallow grave near the family’s home in Crystal Lake.

Cunningham faced between 20 to 60 years in prison. She pleaded for mercy from the judge on Thursday, portraying herself as a loving mother who misses her son. Prosecutors had asked the judge to impose the maximum 60-year sentence so the 37-year-old mother would die in state prison.

Prosecutors, though, presented evidence that Cunningham physically and emotionally abused AJ for years before the beating that killed him. A police officer who went to the family's home after AJ was reported missing described the stench of the garbage-strewn house, where state child welfare officers had been frequent visitors.

McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally said AJ died alone, padlocked inside his bedroom as his brain swelled and his own blood choked him.

AJ’s father, 61-year-old Andrew Freund Sr., has been charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump not ready to commit to election results if he loses

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI, COLLEEN LONG and WILL WEISSERT
President Donald Trump is refusing to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming White House election, recalling a similar threat he made weeks before the 2016 vote, as he scoffs at polls showing him lagging behind Democrat Joe Biden.

National Politics

Roger Stone calls Black radio host racial slur in interview

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
The exchange occurred on Saturday's Mo'Kelly Show, whose host - Morris O'Kelly - grilled Stone on his conviction for lying to Congress, tampering with witnesses and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

National

13 shot and wounded at outdoor gathering in Peoria, Illinois

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police say 13 people were shot and wounded after a fight broke out along the riverfront in the central Illinois city of Peoria.

News

Sunday: 113 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The latest coronavirus case numbers.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus rebounds around the world, deaths top 600,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Geir Moulson
The number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million, out of which 3.7 million are in the United States. Experts believe the true numbers around the world are higher because of testing shortages and data collection.

Latest News

National

Fires set, fences moved: Police call Portland protest a riot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Demonstrations that have been taking place since the death of George Floyd intensified for another night in Portland.

National

Prosecutor: Video shows NYC dismemberment suspect buying saw

Updated: 4 hours ago
Surveillance video shows the personal assistant charged in the death of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur found dismembered in his luxury Manhattan condo buying the electric saw and cleaning supplies that were left near the body, prosecutors said Saturday.

News

Worst Cooks in America Contestant Week #4

Updated: 4 hours ago
We’ve had a blast following Bismarck resident, Evan Baker on the Food Network’s show “Worst Cooks in America” this summer.

News

Annual Guest Giveback Event

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kali Roberts the Store Manager of Buckle shows us some cute and versatile summer outfits and gives us all the details about Buckle’s Annual Guest Giveback Event that is going on now through Aug. 7.

News

Bismarck’s Newest Playground

Updated: 4 hours ago
When Bismarck Parks and Rec told us they opened a new and expanded park at Sertoma Park we thought we better come check it out, put it to the test, but we went to the real experts to get their review.

News

Teacher Tips: Learning on Staycation

Updated: 4 hours ago
Learning doesn’t have to stop this summer just because school isn’t in session.