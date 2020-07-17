Advertisement

United Airlines, pilots reach deal to reduce or eliminate layoffs

‘One pilot on involuntary furlough is too many’
United reaches a deal with pilots to reduce or eliminate layoffs.(Source: United Airlines, CNN)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT
ROSEMONT, Ill. (Gray News) - United Airlines and the Air Line Pilots Association have reached an agreement that could avoid or limit involuntary job cuts for the group, a statement from the union said.

The ALPA represents some 13,000 pilots at United.

The agreement includes early retirement packages for pilots nearing the mandatory retirement age of 60, voluntary furlough offers that will maintain benefits and other arrangements that would let pilots fly reduced hours.

“One pilot on involuntary furlough is too many, one day out is too long,” said Capt. Todd Insler, chairman of the United ALPA. “The CARES Act can only take us so far. We need Congress and the President to swiftly enact an extension of the CARES Act in order to protect our pilots and the entire aviation industry.”

Federal bailout money under the CARES Act ends Sept. 30.

Last week, United told 36,000 employees that they could lose their jobs in October. Of that number, 2,250 were pilots.

The airline said it was happy to strike a deal with the aviators.

"Although we face the reality of having to be a smaller airline due to the historic drop in travel demand, we have worked closely with all of our union partners to identify solutions to help reduce the number of involuntary furloughs," United said.

