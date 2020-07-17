Advertisement

Personal assistant charged in dismembered tech CEO’s killing

The person in custody had worked as Fahim Saleh's personal assistant
By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A personal assistant arrested Friday in the death and dismemberment of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur was believed to have owed his boss a “significant amount of money,” New York City police said.

Tyrese Haspil faces a murder charge in the death of Fahim Saleh, whose beheaded, armless body was found Tuesday by a cousin who had gone to his luxury Manhattan condo to check on him.

Haspil, 21, handled finances and personal matters for Saleh, whose ventures included a ride-hailing service in Africa.

Haspil, who grew up on Long Island and lives in Brooklyn, was taken into police custody Friday morning in the lobby of another luxury apartment building several blocks from where Saleh was killed, NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said.

Information on Haspil’s arraignment and a lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not immediately available.

Officers responding to the cousin’s 911 call discovered Saleh’s clothed torso, bags containing a head and arms and an electric saw in the living room of his luxury seventh-floor apartment on the Lower East Side, police said.

Investigators recovered security video showing Saleh exiting an elevator that leads directly into the full-floor, two-bedroom apartment, closely followed by a masked person dressed entirely in black, according to a law enforcement official who was briefed on the case.

The video also showed a struggle between the two that ensued at the entrance to the apartment, said the official, who wasn't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Harrison said investigators determined that Haspil assaulted Saleh in the elevator with a stun gun a day before his body was found. Speaking to reporters about the arrest, Harrison would not say when police believe Saleh was killed, nor would he discuss other details about the case or take questions.

Investigators initially believed that the cousin who went to check on Saleh may have interrupted the attack and that the assailant fled out a back exit. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide after an autopsy found the cause of death was multiple stab wounds to the body.

Saleh was the chief executive officer of ride-hailing motorcycle startup Gokada that started operating in Nigeria in 2018.

Saleh’s LinkedIn biography described him as a self-taught businessman who founded Gokada, building on his experience of first “seeing an opportunity in his parent’s native country of Bangladesh” and starting that country’s largest ride-sharing company. It said he also invested in a similar venture in Colombia.

“The headlines talk about a crime we still cannot fathom,” Saleh’s family said in a statement after his death. “Fahim is more than what you are reading. He is so much more. His brilliant and innovative mind took everyone who was a part of his world on a journey and he made sure never to leave anyone behind.”

Apartments in the 10-story building where Saleh's remains were found sell for more than $2 million. The building was completed in 2017 as part of a wave of gentrification in the neighborhood.

___

Associated Press writer Tom Hays contributed to this report.

___

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump not ready to commit to election results if he loses

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI, COLLEEN LONG and WILL WEISSERT
President Donald Trump is refusing to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming White House election, recalling a similar threat he made weeks before the 2016 vote, as he scoffs at polls showing him lagging behind Democrat Joe Biden.

National Politics

Roger Stone calls Black radio host racial slur in interview

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
The exchange occurred on Saturday's Mo'Kelly Show, whose host - Morris O'Kelly - grilled Stone on his conviction for lying to Congress, tampering with witnesses and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

National

13 shot and wounded at outdoor gathering in Peoria, Illinois

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police say 13 people were shot and wounded after a fight broke out along the riverfront in the central Illinois city of Peoria.

News

Sunday: 113 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The latest coronavirus case numbers.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus rebounds around the world, deaths top 600,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Geir Moulson
The number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million, out of which 3.7 million are in the United States. Experts believe the true numbers around the world are higher because of testing shortages and data collection.

Latest News

National

Fires set, fences moved: Police call Portland protest a riot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Demonstrations that have been taking place since the death of George Floyd intensified for another night in Portland.

National

Prosecutor: Video shows NYC dismemberment suspect buying saw

Updated: 4 hours ago
Surveillance video shows the personal assistant charged in the death of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur found dismembered in his luxury Manhattan condo buying the electric saw and cleaning supplies that were left near the body, prosecutors said Saturday.

News

Worst Cooks in America Contestant Week #4

Updated: 4 hours ago
We’ve had a blast following Bismarck resident, Evan Baker on the Food Network’s show “Worst Cooks in America” this summer.

News

Annual Guest Giveback Event

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kali Roberts the Store Manager of Buckle shows us some cute and versatile summer outfits and gives us all the details about Buckle’s Annual Guest Giveback Event that is going on now through Aug. 7.

News

Bismarck’s Newest Playground

Updated: 4 hours ago
When Bismarck Parks and Rec told us they opened a new and expanded park at Sertoma Park we thought we better come check it out, put it to the test, but we went to the real experts to get their review.

News

Teacher Tips: Learning on Staycation

Updated: 4 hours ago
Learning doesn’t have to stop this summer just because school isn’t in session.