Owner of Sunrise Apartments plans a remodel

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The downtown Bismarck Sunrise Apartment building is getting a revamp from its new owner.

Rolf Eggers took over the building on July 1st with RJR Maintenance & Management.

The location will undergo dramatic changes including cosmetic beautification.

Eggers goal is to increase the building's value by turning it into a high end luxury living space.

"The investor will be remodeling the building to provide a clean, updated and friendly environment for the current residents and any new coming residents," said RJR Maintenance & Management Marketing and Sales Manager Ben Pace.

The building will maintain its 74 rentable studio units as well as a commercial space Eggers plans to lease out to a restaurant or bar.

The remodel will include a name change management says will likely be released in the fall.

