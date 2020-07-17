North Dakota unemployment rate still high, but down almost 2%

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After seeing more than a 9 percent unemployment rate in April, North Dakota is now down to 6.3 percent according to North Dakota Labor Market Information.

The rate is down from 8.6 percent in the month of May. There are more than 14,000 people unemployed in the state compared to last year at this time.

Leisure and Hospitality has been hit the hardest, specifically food services. 9,500 jobs over-the-year. Other industries seeing large employment losses are mining, construction, transportation and warehousing and utilities.

Over-the-year employment loss in Fargo is 7,300, 4,900 for Bismarck and 4,000 for Grand Forks.

