Advertisement

Oregon officials decry arrests by federal agents in Portland

By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal agents in green camouflage uniforms have been taking into custody people in the streets of Portland, not close to federal property that they were sent to protect, in what the ACLU on Friday said “should concern everyone in the United States.”

"Usually when we see people in unmarked cars forcibly grab someone off the street we call it kidnapping," said Jann Carson, interim executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon."The actions of the militarized federal officers are flat-out unconstitutional and will not go unanswered."

Gov. Kate Brown said President Donald Trump, who deployed Department of Homeland Security officers to Portland, is looking for a confrontation in the hopes of winning political points elsewhere.

The Democratic governor on Thursday called the actions "a blatant abuse of power by the federal government." Her spokesman, Charles Boyle, said Friday that arresting people without probable cause is "extraordinarily concerning and a violation of their civil liberties and constitutional rights."

Federal officers have charged at least 13 people with crimes related to the protests so far, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Thursday. Some have been detained by the federal courthouse, which has been the scene of protests. But others were grabbed blocks away.

One video showed two people in helmets and green camouflage with "police" patches grabbing a person on the sidewalk, handcuffing them and taking them into an unmarked vehicle.

"Who are you?" someone asks the pair, who do not respond. At least some of the federal officers belong to the Department of Homeland Security.

"Authoritarian governments, not democratic republics, send unmarked authorities after protesters," Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley said in a tweet.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations Oregon chapter said in a statement: "We are now seeing escalating tactics with protesters being unlawfully detained by unknown Federal law enforcement entities."

U.S. Attorney Billy Williams in Portland said Friday that, based on news accounts that allege federal law enforcement detained two protesters without probable cause, he has requested the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General to investigate the actions of DHS personnel.

Oregon's two senators and two of its House members announced they will also be asking the DHS inspector general, as well as the U.S. Department of Justice, to investigate "the unrequested presence and violent actions of federal forces in Portland."

"It's painfully clear this administration is focused purely on escalating violence without answering my repeated requests for why this expeditionary force is in Portland and under what constitutional authority," Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden said.

On Thursday night, federal officers deployed tear gas and fired non-lethal rounds into a crowd of protesters, hours after the the head of the Department of Homeland Security visited the city and called the demonstrators, who are protesting racism and police brutality, "violent anarchists."

A few hundred people gathered near the federal courthouse Thursday night. Other protesters went to a police station in another part of the city. Police told protesters to leave that site after announcing they heard some chanting about burning down the building. Protester Paul Frazier said Friday the chant was "much more rhetorical than an actual statement."

Portland police said Friday they wound up arresting 20 people overnight.

Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said Thursday that state and city authorities are to blame for not putting an end to the protests, angering local officials.

Mayor Ted Wheeler and others have said they didn't ask for help from federal law enforcement and have asked them to leave.

Homeland Security Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said Friday morning on "Fox & Friends" that the federal government has a responsibility to protect buildings such as the courthouse.

"What we've seen around the country is where responsible policing is advanced, violence recedes," Cuccinelli said. "And Portland hasn't gotten that memo. Nor have a lot of other cities. And the president is determined to do what we can, within our jurisdiction, to help restore peace to these beleaguered cities."

The Department of Homeland Security had no immediate comment when reached by The Associated Press on Friday.

Tensions have escalated in the past two weeks, particularly after an officer with the U.S. Marshals Service fired at a protester's head on July 11, critically injuring him.

The protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have often devolved into violent clashes between smaller groups and the police. The unrest has caused deep divisions in a city that prides itself on its activism and progressive reputation.

WARNING: Video in Twitter post contains explicit language.

___

This version corrects that chanting about burning happened at police station, not federal courthouse.

___

Selsky reported from Salem, Oregon.

___

Follow Selsky on Twitter at https://twitter.com/andrewselsky.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump not ready to commit to election results if he loses

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI, COLLEEN LONG and WILL WEISSERT
President Donald Trump is refusing to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming White House election, recalling a similar threat he made weeks before the 2016 vote, as he scoffs at polls showing him lagging behind Democrat Joe Biden.

National Politics

Roger Stone calls Black radio host racial slur in interview

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
The exchange occurred on Saturday's Mo'Kelly Show, whose host - Morris O'Kelly - grilled Stone on his conviction for lying to Congress, tampering with witnesses and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

National

13 shot and wounded at outdoor gathering in Peoria, Illinois

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police say 13 people were shot and wounded after a fight broke out along the riverfront in the central Illinois city of Peoria.

News

Sunday: 113 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The latest coronavirus case numbers.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus rebounds around the world, deaths top 600,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Geir Moulson
The number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million, out of which 3.7 million are in the United States. Experts believe the true numbers around the world are higher because of testing shortages and data collection.

Latest News

National

Fires set, fences moved: Police call Portland protest a riot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Demonstrations that have been taking place since the death of George Floyd intensified for another night in Portland.

National

Prosecutor: Video shows NYC dismemberment suspect buying saw

Updated: 4 hours ago
Surveillance video shows the personal assistant charged in the death of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur found dismembered in his luxury Manhattan condo buying the electric saw and cleaning supplies that were left near the body, prosecutors said Saturday.

News

Worst Cooks in America Contestant Week #4

Updated: 4 hours ago
We’ve had a blast following Bismarck resident, Evan Baker on the Food Network’s show “Worst Cooks in America” this summer.

News

Annual Guest Giveback Event

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kali Roberts the Store Manager of Buckle shows us some cute and versatile summer outfits and gives us all the details about Buckle’s Annual Guest Giveback Event that is going on now through Aug. 7.

News

Bismarck’s Newest Playground

Updated: 4 hours ago
When Bismarck Parks and Rec told us they opened a new and expanded park at Sertoma Park we thought we better come check it out, put it to the test, but we went to the real experts to get their review.

News

Teacher Tips: Learning on Staycation

Updated: 4 hours ago
Learning doesn’t have to stop this summer just because school isn’t in session.