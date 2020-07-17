COVID-19 mass testing planned for next Thursday in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Health officials have scheduled another mass COVID-19 testing event at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot.

The testing event is next Thurs., July 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until all 500 test kits are used.

Those getting tested should enter the fairgrounds off of 4th Avenue NE.

The test is free of charge, and those interested in testing are strongly encouraged to preregister at https://www.fdhu.org/

