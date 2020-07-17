Bismarck police need assistance in finding armed robbery suspect

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department is looking for Virgil “Johnny” Hall, 17, of Bismarck, in relation to an Armed Robbery, in which he allegedly used a firearm to steal items from another person.

The alleged armed robbery took place in the 1200 block of Michigan Ave sometime between 11:45 p.m. on the 8th of July and 1:00 a.m. on the 9th of July. It is also reported that the firearm was fired during the robbery. There is no indication that anyone was injured during the offense.

Hall is a Native American male that weighs approximately 170 pounds, and is six feet tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Any information can be sent in anonymously by texting keyword BISPD and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website at www.bismarcknd.gov/police, or directed to Officer Parsons at (701) 223-1212.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.