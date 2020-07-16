Advertisement

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler outlines requirements for the K-12 smart restart

As school districts make re-entry plans, they must meet several requirements and provisions for approval.
As school districts make re-entry plans, they must meet several requirements and provisions for approval.
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As school districts make re-entry plans, they must meet several requirements and provisions for approval.

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler outlined the details of what’s needed in order to achieve a North Dakota smart restart.

They include a COVID-19 team or coordinator to oversee safety preparedness; a plan that outlines what to do if someone tests positive; and a plan that identifies high risk students and teachers with opportunities for distance learning and teaching.

"Equity for all students is a critical consideration when improving these distance learning plans," said Baesler.  

The plan will also need to include protocols for social distancing and a process to quickly notify staff and parents of exposure at school.

You can find the link to all the kindergarten through twelve smart restart guidelines at: https://www.nd.gov/dpi/parentscommunity/nddpi-updates-and-guidance-covid-19/nd-k12-smart-restart-guidance

