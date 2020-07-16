Safety concerns raised amid accidents at Highway 83/23 intersection

MINOT, N.D. – Two people from Minnesota suffered serious injuries in an accident at the intersection of Highways 83 and 23 Tuesday.

This is just the latest accident at the intersection, and it's raised concerns from members of the public on social media about safety.

The intersection in question is one that a lot of drivers on Highway 83 pass on a regular basis, but depending on which way you’re headed you have to pay close attention to signage, and where you need to turn off.

Tuesday night's accident occurred when one of the drivers failed to stop at a stop sign.

Back in May one person died and four others suffered serious injuries due to a t-bone accident at the same location.

Your News Leader spoke with Ward County Sheriff Robert Roed, who said unfamiliar drivers find it difficult to navigate the tricky layout of the highway.

“When you come on Highway 23 as your approaching Highway 83, you can’t always see that there is another lane on the other side. There is quite a distance and a hill in between,” said Roed.

Despite the signage on all four lanes of the Highway announcing the intersection, Roed said he often gets calls regarding wrong way travel and t-bone accidents about that area.

So again, be sure to pay attention to the signs.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.