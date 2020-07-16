NDHSAA update on 2020 Fall Sports & Activities

VALLEY CITY, N.D. – The North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA) Board of Directors, operating on ND Smart Restart guidance and ND Department of Public Instruction (DPI) K-12 Smart Restart guidelines, met Thursday, July 16 and unanimously voted to proceed with all fall sports and activities as scheduled. Opening dates for practice include:

Boys Soccer: August 3

Football: August 10

Boys Tennis: August 10

Class A Girls Golf: August 10

Cross Country: August 10

Girls Swim/Dive: August 17

Volleyball: August 17

Student Congress: September 1 (1st Competition Date)

School boards for member schools, along with their local public health units, will determine if its school(s) will sponsor sports and activities. NDHSAA staff and Board will continue to work closely with the North Dakota Department of Health, North Dakota DPI and the Governor’s Office as the 2020-21 academic year approaches. Guidelines for a return to competition will be shared with member schools late next week.

“With member schools having the option to provide in-person education for students, the NDHSAA believes it is important those schools also have the option to return to physical activity and competition,” NDHSAA Executive Director Matt Fetsch said. “Everyone’s health and safety is paramount in moving forward with activities and it will not come without disruption, however, providing these opportunities is essential to the physical and mental well-being of high school students.”

“On behalf of the entire NDHSAA Board I’d like to thank the Return to Competition Committee for their work and guidance during this unprecedented time,” NDHSAA Board President Travis Jordan said. “The role that sports and activities play in the lives of our youth is extremely important. Our students need connection now more than ever and the decision today grants yet another vehicle for that to occur. It will be extremely important that we continue to monitor the information and guidance from the North Dakota Department of Health and the Governor’s office to ensure we continue to keep the health and safety of our student athletes, coaches, and advisors as a top priority.”

Any plan, schedule, or procedure may be modified quickly to respond to current pandemic status. Further athletic and activity guidance will be reviewed by the Board of Directors at upcoming meetings. Once approved this information will be sent to member schools and posted on www.ndhsaanow.com.

Updates will be provided as they become available. The NDHSAA Board of Directors and staff would like to thank Premier Partner Farmers Union Insurance, Supporting Sponsor North Dakota Department of Transportation Vision Zero, and all member school administrators, student participants and patrons for their continued patience during this time.

