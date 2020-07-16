Coronavirus in corrections

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the coronavirus shutdown state level correction centers have only had seven confirmed cases among their residents and seven among the staff in North Dakota thus far.

The department kept inmates in cohorts to limit spread and kicked off additional cleaning protocols. They’ve even kept the inmates employed so far.

“This is an essential service, and that was a risk to take, but it was the right thing to do. We wanted to keep those workers working because they’re critical. They are manufacturing masks which are in high demand across the state,” said Leann Bertsch, DOCR director.

Bertsch says the masks are distributed to state employees and the school system.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.