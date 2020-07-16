Advertisement

Bismarck High Demonettes struggle to fundraise through COVID-19

By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - School clubs and organizations have missed out on fundraising opportunities since COVID-19 hit.

Dance teams like the Bismarck High School Demonettes got off to a late start with tryouts, and now they're struggling to raise the money they need for competitions.

Several eight counts and hundreds of high kicks get these Bismarck High Demonettes ready for their competitions, but with COVID-19 many of their performances are still up in the air, causing concern about whether there will be a season. 

“I was really worried there wasn’t, but I’m thankful there is but, our coaches kind of like let us know that there was going to be one,” said BHS Senior Keeley Sperle.    

In addition to training, fundraising is an important part of keeping the Demonettes going. Popcorn balls, the team’s biggest fundraiser, need to be sold in order to support the team.

COVID-19 has put a damper on sales, causing several of their events to be canceled.    

“These, we’ve been making since the 87-88 school year that’s when we got the recipe,” said Demonette parent Angie Neigum. 

While parents and team members help fundraise, coaches are making sure their dancers remain hopeful while training.

“We just try to keep everything as normal as possible. Try to keep the seniors happy. Try to motivate them and continue to push them like we are going to have a season, because if we end up do having one, we want to be able to be ready,” said K’ Cee Barnaby, Bismarck Demonettes Varsity Assistant Coach.

The coaching staff said the community makes everything the girls do possible and hopes they can continue to help in any way they can.

All updates on where the Demonettes will be fundraising are posted on their Facebook page, Bismarck High School Demonettes.

