Williams County offers Census participation cash

By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Williams County and the City of Williston are getting creative when it comes to incentivizing Census responses. Due to the area’s low return-rate, four raffle-drawings will be held within the next three months, offering cash for participation.

At the Connecting Communities Barbecue, volunteers manned a booth, giving people the opportunity to win 1,000 dollars just by submitting census information.

Williston Resident Benjamin Tenpas said: “I think I had filled it out already online, because I never got anything in the mail, but I wanted to double-check and make sure. It definitely would’ve been a good reminder, especially if people hadn’t been getting them. Like people like me who have P.O. boxes that maybe get lost in translation, or just moved to the area.”

The event was a big success, and so was the Census turnout. Complete Count Committee Members say every person needs to be counted, but very few in Williams County have.

CCC Volunteer Liz Bustad said, “Currently, our response-rate is 48.6%. So, as you can see, we have a long way to go. With the COVID, and the economic situation; I think that has had a play in it.”

You can register for prize money even if you’ve already filled out the Census. There are also raffle drop-off locations at the Williston ARC, American State Bank, Williston Community Library, Tioga Drug, the Ray Mall and the Dakota West Credit Union in Grenora.

There will be three other drawings July 25 at the Rockin’ Ribfest, Aug. 7 and 8 at the ND Chokecherry Festival, and Sept. 19 at the Williston Home & Garden Show.

