University of St. Thomas moves to Division I athletics

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFYR) - North Dakota State University will have a new opponent in Summit League competition.

University of St. Thomas announced Wednesday on its website that the school will join the Summit League for 19 of its 22 sports. Football will join the Pioneer Football League and women’s hockey will compete in the WCHA. The men’s hockey is still looking for a conference.

The move marks the first time an NCAA Division III school jumped directly to Division I.

St. Thomas is now just the second Division I school in Minnesota. The school will start competing in D-I for the 2021-22 school year. There will be a five year transition period for the Tommies.

The school says funding will “…come from philanthropy, incremental athletics revenue and start up funds authorized by the Board of Trustees.”

