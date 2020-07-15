Two Minnesota residents injured in collision on Highway 83

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people from Minnesota have life-threatening injuries after a crash outside of Minot Tuesday night.

At 6:23 p.m. North Dakota State Troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 83 and Highway 23.

25-year-old Caleb Mangino from Bismarck was driving a Chevrolet Silverado Highway 83 when he hit a Toyota Rav4 from Minnesota that failed to stop at a stop sign.

Troopers say Mangino and his passenger, Tyler Jeffries, as well as the 40-year-old man driving the Toyota, were taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot. A 45-year-old woman that was also in the Toyota was airlifted to Trinity Hosptial, then to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

Both people in the Toyota have life threatening injuries.

