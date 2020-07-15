Advertisement

Tourism numbers down at Fort Buford

Last weekend, the Missouri Yellowstone Confluence Center held its annual 6th Infantry Re-Enactment
Last weekend, the Missouri Yellowstone Confluence Center held its annual 6th Infantry Re-Enactment(Missouri Yellowstone Confluence Center/Fort Buford)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last weekend, the Missouri Yellowstone Confluence Center held its annual 6th Infantry Re-Enactment, documented with photos and videos that have been posted online. This was the first event held at the site because of COVID-19 restrictions.

North Dakota park managers say fewer people are traveling due to the pandemic, and visitation numbers at Fort Buford and the Missouri Yellowstone Confluence Center are down as a result.

Compared to June 2019, the Fort Buford site manager says they've seen 1,167 fewer visitors in June 2020. Revenue is also down by around $3,000.

Management also says the slow down isn't all negative.

“We’re actually using this summer to prepare for next summer. We’re trying to get information, we’re trying to see how we can expand. Eventually, the pandemic is going to move on, and our hope is that we can be ready for that,” said Joseph Garcia, Fort Buford site manager.

Garcia says while less people are physically visiting the park, the options to explore it virtually are expanding.

