MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - After a half-dozen years and 110-wins, Abby Thomas is no longer the head girls basketball coach for the Mandan Braves.

Thomas announced her resignation Wednesday.

Abby spent 10 years in the Braves program.

Mandan qualified for State five times in her six years. The Braves also won the West Region title in 20-17.

