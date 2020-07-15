Advertisement

Sioux Steel redevelopment project in downtown Sioux Falls delayed

Rendering of plans for the Sioux Steel redevelopment project, courtesy Lloyd Companies.
Rendering of plans for the Sioux Steel redevelopment project, courtesy Lloyd Companies.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The launch of a major redevelopment project in downtown Sioux Falls is being pushed back.

Lloyd Cos. is delaying its $200 million Sioux Steel redevelopment plan due pandemic-related market conditions, SiouxFalls.Business reports. However, the developers say they’re still moving forward with the full project, just not on their initial timeline.

Read the full report from SiouxFalls.Business here.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Realistic goals

Updated: 57 minutes ago
One of the things many of us struggle with is keeping our goals realistic when it comes to working out and eating healthy.

News

Wednesday: 72 new Coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
COVID-19 test results

News

Big Iron Farm Show still set to happen in West Fargo

Updated: 3 hours ago
“We are having the 2020 Big Iron Farm Show because it is essential to North Dakota farming and our farming economy.” said Red River Valley Fair General Manager Cody Cashman.

News

Two Minnesota residents injured in collision on Highway 83

Updated: 5 hours ago
Two people from Minnesota have life-threatening injuries after a crash outside of Minot Tuesday night.

Latest News

KMOT

Medieval Rush comes to Bismarck with social distancing guidelines in place

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck City Commissioners approved Medieval Rush’s temporary license to use city land despite concerns voiced on June 23.

News

Dakota Access Pipeline continues to operate

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia says the Dakota Access Pipeline can continue to operate as a federal court case works its way through the system.

News

Tourism numbers down at Fort Buford

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Last weekend, the Missouri Yellowstone Confluence Center held its annual 6th Infantry Re-Enactment, documented with photos and videos that have been posted online.

News

Bismarck budget preliminaries

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Bismarck city commissioners looked at what they have to work with for their 2021 budget.

VOD Recording

Evening weather 7-14-2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
Evening Report Sunday

News

Colleges will return in the fall both in-person and online

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
After the pandemic hit the state, the North Dakota University System moved 11,000 college classes online in fewer than three weeks.