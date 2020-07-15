Sioux Steel redevelopment project in downtown Sioux Falls delayed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The launch of a major redevelopment project in downtown Sioux Falls is being pushed back.

Lloyd Cos. is delaying its $200 million Sioux Steel redevelopment plan due pandemic-related market conditions, SiouxFalls.Business reports. However, the developers say they’re still moving forward with the full project, just not on their initial timeline.

Read the full report from SiouxFalls.Business here.

