Pro’s Pointer #11

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When walking through the crankbait aisle at your favorite sporting good store or tackle shop, you quickly realize the choices seem endless.

In this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle helps us understand what to look for when deciding on which crankbait to use.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame: “Choosing the proper crankbait isn’t as easy as it seems it should be. Choosing the right size, shape and color has everything to do with what your target species is feeding on. for example, on Lake Sakakawea the primary forage base is smelt so we’re going to want a longer, thinner crankbait to imitate smelt. Devils Lake, on the other hand, where the primary forage is young of the year white bass and perch we’re going to want to choose a bait that shorter, taller and thinner to match the forage base. Choosing the action makes it a little more difficult. Here are two lures that are the exact same size and profile but one is made of balsa wood and it has a much more subtle action than it’s plastic counterpart.The balsa bait tends to catch more fish in cooler water. The plastic baits excel when the water gets warm. Minnow baits are very similar. The bait on the bottom has a much more subtle action and produces fish when the water is colder. Where the bait on the top has a much more aggressive action and works better in the heat of the summer. Once we’ve taken all of these factors into consideration though it’s still important that you continue to experiment with your crankbait choice after all the fish will ultimately make the right decision. I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this weeks Pro’s Pointer.”

Next week, Johnnie helps us match the correct reel with the right rod.

