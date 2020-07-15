Advertisement

Oil spill reported in Billings County

(WITN)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A crude oil spill that leaked roughly 180 barrels of oil was reported near Billings County.

The leak took place on Tuesday, 8 miles northeast of Fairfield in Billings County.

The leak was caused by an open pump valve on a well pad that is operated by Scout Energy Management, LLC.

Rangeland has been impacted by the leak, state environmental experts are monitoring the cleanup.

