Oil spill reported in Billings County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A crude oil spill that leaked roughly 180 barrels of oil was reported near Billings County.

The leak took place on Tuesday, 8 miles northeast of Fairfield in Billings County.

The leak was caused by an open pump valve on a well pad that is operated by Scout Energy Management, LLC.

Rangeland has been impacted by the leak, state environmental experts are monitoring the cleanup.

