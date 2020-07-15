Mother charged with DUI in crash that killed 1-year-old son in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV/CNN) - A 23-year-old woman in Las Vegas is accused of drunken driving when she got into a crash that killed her 1-year-old son while on her way to a custody exchange with the boy’s father.

In her court appearance, a judge set bail for 23-year-old Lauren Prescia at $50,000. She faces charges of driving under the influence resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death and allowing child abuse or neglect.

According to police, Prescia was drunk and driving at 121 miles per hour when she crashed into another car at a Las Vegas intersection Sunday night. Her car went off the road and hit a sign, which police say severed off the right half of her car.

Prescia’s 1-year-old son, Royce Jones, had been in the car with her. He died at the scene.

"There was such a lack of accountability, responsibility and respect for life in this case that it was disgusting," said Andrew Bennett with the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

The judge deemed Prescia a danger to the community because of her reckless driving.

"The fact that you would do that with your infant child in the car gives this court very grave concerns as to the safety of the community because the rest of the public is not immediately related to you by blood," the judge said.

Royce’s father, Cameron Jones, says he witnessed the crash, as he was driving behind Prescia at the time. The two were on their way to a custody exchange.

He told KTNV he called Prescia to ask her to slow down because Royce was in the car.

“He didn’t deserve that. He didn’t deserve that. He was so perfect,” Jones said. “She made a mistake, and my son paid for it.”

Jones set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Royce’s funeral. It has raised nearly $8,000.

Prescia is due back in court on Wednesday.

