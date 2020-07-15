Minot Public School District finalizing back-to-school plans

MINOT, N.D. - The Minot Public School District is beginning the final stages of planning on how to move forward into the new school year while taking into consideration COVID-19.

Their decisions will affect more than 7,000 students across 19 schools throughout Minot and Minot Air Force Base.

Expecting the unexpected seems to be the way Minot Public Schools are preparing for the new year.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said after receiving health guidance from the governor and speaking with focus groups made up of parents and teachers, they can now start putting a more permanent back to school plan into place.

“The school year might look like everyone in session, the school year might begin with a blended model, the school year could begin with distance learning. But it will be the science behind this, the numbers that will dictate our reality,” said Vollmer.

Vollmer said plans will take into account individual school needs. He also says the board hopes to have a finalized plan in place by early August.

