Medieval Rush comes to Bismarck with social distancing guidelines in place

Bismarck State College's MDU Resources Community Bowl
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck City Commissioners approved Medieval Rush’s temporary license to use city land despite concerns voiced on June 23.

Residents that maintain the trail were worried the run would cause erosion, but after some collaboration, the parties came together to make it happen.

The Bismarck State College’s MDU Resources Community Bowl along with its surrounding areas are this year’s new home of the Medieval Rush, the 5K medieval themed mud run.

“We’re going to evolve out of a constant mud pit. We’re are only going to be digging one pit and it will be nowhere near the bowl. We’re going to utilize the city land around and it’s going to be up on the upper tier parking lots on disturbed ground, that’s already been disturbed and damaged,” said Medieval Rush Race Director Tanner Schweitzer.

Some had concerns about the damage the race could cause to surrounding trails.

“As you can see on these photos here the trail has turned to mud, and is being used in conditions that is damaging for the trail and the surrounding land. The people are completely disregarding the ineffective course markings,” said Bismarck Resident Tyler Huber.

City commissioners made new revisions to the mud run route to make sure participants don’t cross any trails.

The Medieval Rush will also follow social distancing guidelines and other safety measures in order for staff and participants to remain safe.

“Every two minutes, we’ll release 18 rushers and we will utilize the track. There are nine lanes in the track, we’ll have two sets of nine, socially distance apart, about ten yards apart. Release them then in the next two minutes we’ll have another 18 go,” said Schweitzer.

Medieval Rush staff said they think this will be great event where people can come relax and unload, all while being socially distant.

