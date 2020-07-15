Advertisement

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg looks up as she speaks about the antics of her son as she speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg looks up as she speaks about the antics of her son as she speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Wednesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from a hospital after being treated for a possible infection.

A court spokeswoman said in an emailed statement that Ginsburg was “home and doing well.”

Ginsburg had gone to a hospital in Washington on Monday evening after experiencing fever and chills. She had a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August when she was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas. The court said in a statement Tuesday that she would “stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

Ginsburg, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton and joined the court in 1993, has been treated four times for cancer. In addition to the tumor on her pancreas last year, she was previously treated for colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009. She had lung surgery to remove cancerous growths in December 2018.

Ginsburg spent a night in the hospital in May with an infection caused by a gallstone. While in the hospital, she participated in arguments the court heard by telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Potential COVID-19 vaccine helps stock market

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Spikes of new positive coronavirus cases around the nation are causing some states to postpone or roll back reopening plans. However, a phase-one study of a COVID-19 vaccine is giving people hope and helping the U.S. market.

National

How to spot Comet Neowise

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
It got its name from NASA's Neowise infrared space telescope that spotted it in March.

News

Experts help break down COVID numbers and complications

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Experts at the North Dakota Department of Health say it’s important to track COVID deaths alongside tests and positive case numbers.

National

Comet Neowise near Seattle

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Check out this timelapse video of the newly discovered comet Neowise.

News

Gov. Steve Bullock issues mask ordinance for Montana

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has issued a mask requirement for the entire state.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Woman wants half of Starbucks barista’s $100K GoFundMe

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Amber Gilles posted a Facebook photo to criticize Starbucks barista Lenin Gutierrez for refusing to serve her because she did not have a mask on.

News

Williams County offers Census participation cash

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Williams County and the City of Williston are getting creative when it comes to incentivizing Census responses.

News

A tax on e-cigarette products may not curb teen vaping

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The CDC says one in four high school students use e-cigarettes and that's caught the attention of Bismarck Police and members of the North Dakota Taxation Committee.

National

Men should limit alcohol to 1 drink a day, experts say

Updated: 59 minutes ago
If you decide to have an alcoholic drink, limiting yourself to one a day is best — whether you’re a man or woman.

Coronavirus

Woman wants half of $100K donated to barista who refused her service for not wearing a mask

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Woman wants half of $100K donated to barista who refused her service for not wearing a mask

News

Amid death of elder tiger, Minot zoo reinforces conservation efforts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
After losing one of their three Amur tigers this past week, staff at the Roosevelt Park Zoo say they are more committed than ever to their conservation efforts.