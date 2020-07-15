Advertisement

Gov. Steve Bullock issues mask ordinance for Montana

Face mask
Face mask(Associated Press)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HELENA, Mont. - (KFYR) - Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has issued a mask requirement for the entire state.

The order is effective immediately in counties with four or more active cases.

The new directive requires face coverings in indoor business settings.

Masks are also required in outdoor gatherings in gatherings of 50 or more, when social distancing isn't possible.

You can read the full ordinance here: https://covid19.mt.gov/Portals/223/Documents/Mask%20Directive%20FINAL.pdf?ver=2020-07-15-140109-633

