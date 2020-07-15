Advertisement

Feather’s Story: Local agency creates video about current world events through the eyes of a child

Local agency creates video about current world events through the eyes of a child
Local agency creates video about current world events through the eyes of a child(KFYR)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a lot going on in the world today. And while it can be a lot for adults to wrap our heads around, it’s even tougher for kids.

There’s a locally-produced video that’s making the rounds on the internet that sheds some light on the world today from a child’s perspective.

This is “Feather’s Story,” and this is Feather. She’s 10-years-old; a soon to be fifth-grader at Bismarck’s Solheim Elementary School. She loves swimming and being creative.

"I like to do art a lot," she says.

She’s a little shy.

“I’m not really a talker,” Feather Spotted Bear said shyly, glancing at her mom.

But her words are taking the internet by storm. “Feather’s Story” features Feather drawing and talking about her culture and about current world events.

“This story is a prayer,” explained Mike Mabin, President and CEO of Agency MABU.

The idea for the video came as a part of Agency MABU’s Marketing Good Works Service. They identify a need in society, then pick an organization involved with that need and produce marketing materials for them at no cost. “Feather’s Story” was created for the National Congress of American Indians.

Feather didn’t have a script; her mom showed her images.. and Feather shared her thoughts.

“There’s a sickness in this world and it’s not just a pandemic,” Feather said in the video.

“This was a message seen through the eyes of a child,” said Feather’s mom, Wind Spirit Spotted Bear.

“I really think it was divinely inspired. It has touched so many people very deeply,” added Mabin. “I think it shows there is a need for this kind of positive messaging in today’s world.”

A message of healing and unity; something the world is craving now more than ever.

“Feather’s Story” has been shared more than 500 times from the National Congress of American Indians’ Facebook page and viewed more than 18,000 times since it was posted earlier this month.

You can see the video on their Facebook and You Tube pages or on Agency MABU’s Vimeo channel.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wish Hero Campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
COVID-19 has had an effect on nearly every avenue of our lives and the same holds true for charities like Make-A-Wish, but they’re coming up with creative ways to raise money to help children with their wishes.

News

ND Today Adopt A Pet is Maverick

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mandy Schaaf from Central Dakota Humane Society joins us to introduce us to today’s special guest, Maverick.

News

Realistic goals

Updated: 2 hours ago
One of the things many of us struggle with is keeping our goals realistic when it comes to working out and eating healthy.

News

Wednesday: 72 new Coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 test results

Latest News

News

Sioux Steel redevelopment project in downtown Sioux Falls delayed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The launch of a major redevelopment project in downtown Sioux Falls is being pushed back.

News

Big Iron Farm Show still set to happen in West Fargo

Updated: 4 hours ago
“We are having the 2020 Big Iron Farm Show because it is essential to North Dakota farming and our farming economy.” said Red River Valley Fair General Manager Cody Cashman.

News

Two Minnesota residents injured in collision on Highway 83

Updated: 6 hours ago
Two people from Minnesota have life-threatening injuries after a crash outside of Minot Tuesday night.

KMOT

Medieval Rush comes to Bismarck with social distancing guidelines in place

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck City Commissioners approved Medieval Rush’s temporary license to use city land despite concerns voiced on June 23.

News

Dakota Access Pipeline continues to operate

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia says the Dakota Access Pipeline can continue to operate as a federal court case works its way through the system.

News

Tourism numbers down at Fort Buford

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Last weekend, the Missouri Yellowstone Confluence Center held its annual 6th Infantry Re-Enactment, documented with photos and videos that have been posted online.