Feather’s Story: Local agency creates video about current world events through the eyes of a child

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a lot going on in the world today. And while it can be a lot for adults to wrap our heads around, it’s even tougher for kids.

There’s a locally-produced video that’s making the rounds on the internet that sheds some light on the world today from a child’s perspective.

This is “Feather’s Story,” and this is Feather. She’s 10-years-old; a soon to be fifth-grader at Bismarck’s Solheim Elementary School. She loves swimming and being creative.

"I like to do art a lot," she says.

She’s a little shy.

“I’m not really a talker,” Feather Spotted Bear said shyly, glancing at her mom.

But her words are taking the internet by storm. “Feather’s Story” features Feather drawing and talking about her culture and about current world events.

“This story is a prayer,” explained Mike Mabin, President and CEO of Agency MABU.

The idea for the video came as a part of Agency MABU’s Marketing Good Works Service. They identify a need in society, then pick an organization involved with that need and produce marketing materials for them at no cost. “Feather’s Story” was created for the National Congress of American Indians.

Feather didn’t have a script; her mom showed her images.. and Feather shared her thoughts.

“There’s a sickness in this world and it’s not just a pandemic,” Feather said in the video.

“This was a message seen through the eyes of a child,” said Feather’s mom, Wind Spirit Spotted Bear.

“I really think it was divinely inspired. It has touched so many people very deeply,” added Mabin. “I think it shows there is a need for this kind of positive messaging in today’s world.”

A message of healing and unity; something the world is craving now more than ever.

“Feather’s Story” has been shared more than 500 times from the National Congress of American Indians’ Facebook page and viewed more than 18,000 times since it was posted earlier this month.

You can see the video on their Facebook and You Tube pages or on Agency MABU’s Vimeo channel.

