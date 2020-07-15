Farmers call for increased aid

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - So many factors play a part in having a good harvest. And when things go wrong, farmers need financial assistance.

The government has sent billions of dollars to producers the past few years to help deal with various obstacles. And now, harvest season approaching, market prices aren’t high enough for farmers to profit.

During a conference call with Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., producers voiced their concerns over their continued financial troubles. Trade wars turned to trade deals and prices are improving because of it, but they are still feeling the ramifications of 2019.

From rough growing seasons to ongoing market disputes, farmers have dealt with their share of financial woes. 2020 is an improvement from 2019, but farmers are calling for more aid.

“Producers would rather get paid by the market. And hopefully if you have a good crop, you have prices to go with it and help you catch up from the losses from 2019,” said Jim Peterson, ND Wheat Commission.

Some farmers qualified for the Paycheck Protection Program, but how it was calculated is a source of contention. Rather than using their gross production, which calculates everything that was grown, the program used their net production.

“We had many members who accessed the program and benefited from it, and who found that process simple. Others who found it very complex. And a lot of our members weren’t eligible for the program because it’s based on net income,” said Matt Perdue, ND Farmers Union.

The difference between net and gross is drastic when income is based on market prices. Just as new deals were put in place, a global pandemic shut down trade for ag products.

Soybeans were especially hurt.

“The numbers still aren’t good. They’re actually down a little this year compared to last year. So that’s where the rubber really hits the road; once the beans leave the port,” said Ryan Pedersen, ND Soybean Growers Association.

In 2019, the Trump Administration created the Market Facilitation Program; a $14 billion direct-payment program for farmers hurt by the trade dispute with China. Now there are bills in Washington that would look similar, but this time for COVID.

Producers are now looking for what this year’s harvest could bring. The July rain came at a critical point in the season. For now, many crops are looking good, but the harvest schedule is weeks behind schedule.

