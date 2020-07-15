Experts help break down COVID numbers and complications

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Experts at the North Dakota Department of Health say it’s important to track COVID deaths alongside tests and positive case numbers. This helps determine if there are actually more coronavirus cases versus the discovery of more cases.

From May to June, testing increased by 30%. Despite the increased testing, statewide positive cases decreased by 35%. And, deaths went down by 50%. However, other states are experiencing hotspots and spikes of COVID cases.

“When we do the testing; the more you look, the more you’re going to find. Testing doesn’t cause an increase in transmission. So obviously, when we start finding people who are testing positive and they’re infected, it means that there’s been a breakdown in the practices that help to prevent infection,” said Division of Disease Control Chief at the North Dakota Department of Health Kirby Kruger.

Mortality rates also help experts understand what populations are more prone to complications from the virus. From there, it's easier for health care experts to determine how to help those populations.

Kruger says that although cases in our state are going down, it’s still important to maintain social distancing and sanitizing as long as the pandemic persists.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.