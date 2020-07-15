Advertisement

Ex-NBA superstar Shaq assists stranded Florida driver

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A woman whose car was left stranded along a Florida interstate when her tire blew out got a little unexpected help from former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, sheriff's officials say.

O’Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said on a Facebook post.

He stayed with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene.

In the video posted to Facebook, deputies thanked O'Neal for his assistance. The driver is heard telling deputies that the tire blew out, forcing her to pull over and that O'Neal stopped to help.

“He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Hey Basketball Cop Foundation you’re not the only one that knows Shaq.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bismarck budget preliminaries

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
Bismarck city commissioners looked at what they have to work with for their 2021 budget.

Coronavirus

The nation's top infectious disease specialist is calling on young people to do better

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
The nation's top infectious disease specialist is calling on young people to do better

News

Colleges will return in the fall both in-person and online

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
After the pandemic hit the state, the North Dakota University System moved 11,000 college classes online in fewer than three weeks.

National

Trump signs bill, order rebuking China, and slams Biden

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and MATTHEW LEE
President Donald Trump has signed a bill and executive order that he says will hold China accountable for its oppressive actions against the people of Hong Kong.

News

Sunset Bluffs Apartment Fire: one year later

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The Mandan Fire Department said last August the Sunset Bluffs fire was possibly started by someone “improperly discarding smoking materials.”

Latest News

VOD Recording

Attorneys say girlfriend’s statements could jeopardize impartial trial

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Evening Report Sunday

National Politics

Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan aims to reframe debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and WILL WEISSERT
Joe Biden released a plan Tuesday aimed at combating climate change and spurring economic growth in part by overhauling America’s energy industry, with a proposal to achieve entirely carbon pollution-free power by 2035.

VOD Recording

Pro's Pointer #11

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evening Report at Six

National

Autopsy confirms Naya Rivera’s death was accidental drowning

Updated: 1 hour ago
An autopsy confirmed Tuesday that "Glee'' star Naya Rivera died from accidental drowning, officials said.

National

Shaq stops to help driver with a blown out tire in Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
|