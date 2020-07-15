Advertisement

Dakota Access Pipeline continues to operate

Dakota Access Pipeline
Dakota Access Pipeline(KFYR)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia says the Dakota Access Pipeline can continue to operate as a federal court case works its way through the system.

This puts on hold a lower court's order earlier this month to shut and empty the line.

The appeals court granted Energy Transfer an administrative stay, while a panel of judges consider whether to shut down the line because of permitting issues.

In the ruling, the judges pointed out they're not ruling on whether they believe either side will succeed.

The ruling means oil can keep flowing through the pipeline, which runs from the Bakken to Midwest and Gulf Coast refineries.

“Common sense prevails,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. “The shutdown order was unreasonable and a clear example of judicial overreach. I hope the time will be used to find common ground among litigants.”

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., released this statement:

“The Dakota Access Pipeline is important energy infrastructure that has been safely operating for three years. This temporary stay is a good step that recognizes the significant impact that shutting down the pipeline will have on our state’s economy. Next, we hope the Circuit Court will grant a long-term stay and allow the pipeline to continue operating.”

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

