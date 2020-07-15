Advertisement

Colleges will return in the fall both in-person and online

Bismarck State College
Bismarck State College(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the pandemic hit the state, the North Dakota University System moved 11,000 college classes online in fewer than three weeks.

Room and board fees were refunded and many previous requirements were waived, like those for the ACT and SAT tests.

But now, NDUS is looking towards the future.

Across the country, schools are wondering whether their students can return to campus in the fall. While the back-to-school season may look different this year, the state university system is working to ensure students have the option to physically return to campus.

NDUS Smart Restart Task Force members said a hybrid educational model would be the safest way to bring students back to campus. This allows students to meet face-to-face, but offers an option for online class as well.

“If a student gets quarantined, they can go back to their dorm. They can go back, if they live in the area, to their home and still take the classes. Or when they’re recovered and feel better they can walk back into the classroom and that’s what we refer to as this “hybrid” or this “hyflex,” said North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott.

University leaders said face mask requirements, social distancing, heightened hygiene practices, and physical changes, like decreasing classroom sizes and how meals are served, will be essential for reopening.

“Over the summer we’ve had a limited number of students on campus. And as we see infections happen, we can certainly test out these procedures and identify holes in those processes and procedures before the mass of students, faculty, and staff return in August,” said University of North Dakota President Andrew Armacost.

But contact tracing experts say robust testing will be vital in keeping students safe. University leaders plan on having 34 testing events throughout the state to test students before they come to campus.

“We’ve been able to pull the data that says how many students live in Bismarck that are going to one of the eleven institutions, so if we have an event in Bismarck we have a better sense, a better planning aid to know how many students potentially could show up,” said contact tracing administrator Vern Dosch.

Dosch said they’ll also have recurrent testing during the school year and testing for students who travel outside of the state or have been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person.

NDUS leaders said CARES Act funding will cover testing costs through the end of the year, but they’re unsure how those costs will be covered after 2020.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bismarck budget preliminaries

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
Bismarck city commissioners looked at what they have to work with for their 2021 budget.

News

Sunset Bluffs Apartment Fire: one year later

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The Mandan Fire Department said last August the Sunset Bluffs fire was possibly started by someone “improperly discarding smoking materials.”

VOD Recording

Attorneys say girlfriend’s statements could jeopardize impartial trial

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Evening Report Sunday

VOD Recording

Pro's Pointer #11

Updated: 1 hour ago
Evening Report at Six

Latest News

News

Attorneys say girlfriend’s statements could jeopardize impartial trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
Earl Howard appeared in court Tuesday afternoon for a motion to separate himself from co-defendant Nikki Entzel.

News

Minot health leaders investigate Fairview Lodge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
After following up on complaints issued to the Minot Police Department, leadership with First District Health Unit has ordered a rundown building on Minot’s east side to be sealed after an up close inspection found the building to be unsafe.

News

Border closure prompts iMagicon lineup changes, event still slated for August

Updated: 3 hours ago
he cast of the modern Star Trek tv show will be unable to attend the 2020 iMagicon in Minot.

News

New program helping tribal elders get around and stay connected to the native community

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Native Incorporated Community Development Corporation has create a program to serve the tribal elders in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

News

Gov. Burgum wants schools to reopen in ND

Updated: 4 hours ago
A mix of distance and in person learning is part of a plan to reopen schools in North Dakota.

News

Williston Police make arrests in shooting investigation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Williston Police say they have arrested two people involved in a shooting last Friday night.