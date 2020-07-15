Advertisement

Bismarck budget preliminaries

By John Salling
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck city commissioners looked at what they have to work with for their 2021 budget.

The preliminary budget shows a loss of $1.3 million in state funding, meaning expenses could outpace the city’s revenue by $8 million.

Coming as a shock to commissioners who are working to cut down a predicted 19 mill increase in property taxes.

“I’m just gonna lay it on the table, I’m not going to support a 20 mill increase. So we have to go back, and find either some equipment or something that we’re not going to buy, or we have to do it incrementally. I get it, we have to maintain some stuff, but are we going to go to pick up garbage every other week rather than every week?” said Commissioner Greg Zenker, Bismarck.

