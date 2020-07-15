Advertisement

Big Iron Farm Show still set to happen in West Fargo

The Big Iron Farm Show is still going from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17.(Big Iron Farm Show Facebook)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 40th Anniversary of the Big Iron Farm Show is slated to happen in September amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will go from Sept. 15-17 at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo.

A release from the fairgrounds say the farm show is committed to the ag industry and understands the important role it plays in the area.

“Farmers are in the fast-paced and competitive business of producing food for our country and the world. As an essential and critical industry, and part of national security, it is important that farmers stay informed about new technology, equipment and practices that create efficiencies in effective food production,” said Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring.

The fair manager says they are working with Cass County Public Health to make sure the event is safe for everyone and they are following ND Smart Restart guidelines.

“We are having the 2020 Big Iron Farm Show because it is essential to North Dakota farming and our farming economy.” said Red River Valley Fair General Manager Cody Cashman.

