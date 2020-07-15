Amid death of elder tiger, Minot zoo reinforces conservation efforts

MINOT, N.D. - After losing one of their three Amur tigers this past week, staff at the Roosevelt Park Zoo say they are more committed than ever to their conservation efforts.

A part of numerous global and local conservation programs, the Roosevelt Park Zoo is committed to furthering education and research for all of their animals including tigers in life and death.

Animal caretakers at the Roosevelt Park Zoo like Lead Carnivore Primate keeper Tyler Schneider have the chance to get up close and personal with the creatures.

It's a part of the job that also makes losing an animal all the more difficult.

“It was definitely hard on staff, she was an older cat and it was really nice to get her over here in this exhibit and give her a nice last few months,” said Schneider.

Schneider is referring to Krapinka, the zoo's oldest Amur Tiger, who passed away last week at the age of 20.

Executive Director Becky Dewitz said Krapinka's death will help provide useful knowledge to other zoos around the world through cooperation with the Species Survival Breeding program.

“They did ask that we sent off some tissue samples of her remains. They are conducting a research project so that they can better understand these animals. And especially these animals when they’re in human care,” said Dewitz.

The animals are now receiving training for species-specific needs—commands like up, paw, and mouth open, along with new commands that could assist in breeding.

“They can see each other and kind of form that bond that we would like them to have with their other. So they definitely exhibit a lot of familiar chuffing with each other so just a lot of positive signs for them having a relationship,” said Schneider.

The zoo has received accreditation through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums since 1989, and through their participation with SSP, they can help save animals from extinction.

“Zoya is young. We’re not going to breed right away but in the future that will be something that is a goal of ours,” said Dewitz.

Bringing 21st-Century care to the animals of the Magic City.

After Losing Krapinka, Dewitz said the day room will hopefully be converted into a nursery in the future.

The zoo unveiled their new habitat for their Amur tigers last month.

Now, they have already begun fundraising for their next project, to improve and expand their Amur leopard habitat.

