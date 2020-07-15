A tax on e-cigarette products may not curb teen vaping

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The CDC says one in four high school students use e-cigarettes and that's caught the attention of Bismarck Police and members of the North Dakota Taxation Committee.

They met Tuesday to work on solutions to curb the growing problem of teen vaping. Most adults would recognize teen vaping as a problem, but why is it the focus of the taxation committee?

It's the so-called "sin tax."

Lawmakers have been discussing a tax on e-cigarettes with the idea that it would increase the cost of e-cigarette products and perhaps would curb vaping amongst teens. Some lawmakers suggest the liquids that go into the e-cigarettes should be taxed based on their nicotine levels instead of one flat rate. But both lawmakers and law enforcement officers questioned whether a price increase would truly defer teens from smoking. Instead, they say educational programs may be more effective.

“Education, education, education. Just beating it into their heads that you can’t be using this stuff because it is dangerous. You don’t know what you’re ingesting into your body,” said School Resource Officer Brett Anderson.

He said education could be more helpful than a tax long-term because it would reach students who get products online or from outside sources. Bismarck officers said e-cigarette citations to minors has doubled traditional cigarette citations over the past two years.

Taxation committee members said they want to find solutions in the next session, but are unsure their committee is the place to do so.

