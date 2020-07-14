Williston Police make arrests in shooting investigation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston Police say they have arrested two people involved in a shooting last Friday night.

They say witnesses told them that Deontay Holman and Demario Hodge went to settle an argument inside an apartment building on 8th Street West and shots rang out.

Both men later ran outside and got into vehicles, with Holman firing at Hodge’s vehicle, and Hodge admitted he fired back.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Holman has been charged with firing a gun within city limits and reckless endangerment, and charges are pending against Hodge.

