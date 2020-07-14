Advertisement

Tuesday: 55 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Test Results(KFYR)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results Results listed are from the previous day.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Bottineau County – 2
  • Burleigh County - 7
  • Cass County – 11
  • Cavalier County – 1
  • Dunn County – 1
  • Emmons County – 1
  • Golden Valley County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 3
  • McKenzie County – 1
  • McLean County - 1
  • Morton County – 4
  • Mountrail County – 3
  • Pembina County – 1
  • Sioux County - 1
  • Stutsman County – 1
  • Walsh County – 1
  • Williams County - 15

BY THE NUMBERS

235,497 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,427 total tests from yesterday)

125,033 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,155 unique individuals from yesterday)

120,540 – Total Negative (+1,104 unique individuals from yesterday)

4,493 – Total Positive (+55 unique individuals from yesterday)

Four previously reported cases involved in a quality control check were inadvertently left in the system when the data was pulled. All the cases were previously reported under Burleigh County. 

2.3% – Daily Positivity Rate**

280 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individual from yesterday)

42 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)

3,685 – Total Recovered (+32 individuals from yesterday)

88 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.  

