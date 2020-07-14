TravelTuesday: Indian Hills Resort

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve said it before that summers in the upper Midwest are meant to be spent on the lake, so if you haven’t yet made it to one, the crown jewel of the state, the largest man-made reservoir in the nation, Lake Sakakawea is calling your name.

In today’s #TravelTuesday we’re taking you to the best place to go camping and fishing on the lake. Indian Hills Resort has been welcoming folks for fishing, camping and boating for 35 years and you’re about to find out what makes it a must-visit vacation spot this summer.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.