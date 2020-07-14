Repeat offender charged federally with child sex crimes and abuse

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - A New Town man faces federal charges after prosecutors say he beat and raped two children between 2016 and 2018.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Kyle Litson Sr. beat a child under the age of 6 causing mental and bodily injury at his residence on the Fort Berthhold Reservation.

Litson Sr. is also accused of inappropriately touching a child.

He is charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child, abusive sexual contact of a minor, two counts of child abuse in Indian country and two counts of child neglects in Indian country.

A jury trial has been scheduled for September.

