NJCAA Plan of Action update

NJCAA Plan of Action(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
The National Junior College Athletic Association has updated its Plan of Action for the 2020-21 academic year which affects Bismarck State college and members of the Mon-Dak Conference.

Fall close-contact sports like football, volleyball and soccer will be moved to the spring semester.

The Plan also pushes back the start of the winter sports, like basketball, until January.

The news release from the NJCAA follows:

2020-21 NJCAA Updated Plan of Action

Charlotte, NC – Following the recommendations from the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council and the NJCAA Board of Regents, the NJCAA has announced its adjusted plan of action for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year. Following the Board of Regents’ vote on Monday, a majority of competition will be moved to the spring semester. “Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. “Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful.” The most recent plan of action shifts all close-contact fall sports to the spring semester. These sports include football, men’s and women’s soccer, and court volleyball. The NJCAA cross country championships for all three divisions and half marathon championships will remain as their originally scheduled dates in the fall as well as Division III women’s tennis. All winter sports competition will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April. These sports include men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, and swimming and diving. Men’s and women’s bowling and men’s and women’s indoor track and field will be held at the beginning of March. Spring sports competition remains intact with minor adjustments to dates. These sports include baseball, softball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, track and field, and men’s and women’s tennis. Along with the adjustments to competition season and championship dates, the NJCAA has provided information as it relates to scrimmage and practice dates and allowances in the fall. Championship dates are subject to change based on championship facility availability.

