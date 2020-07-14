New initiative encourages prayers for emergency responders

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Crisis Care Chaplaincy serves Burleigh County Emergency Services by providing spiritual and emotional assistance to first responders.

On Tuesday, the Chaplaincy announced an initiative for community members to recognize front line workers when they hear and see lights and sirens.

When lights and sirens make their way through town.

“What would happen if we saw the lights or heard the sirens, or initial response was instead of being curious or seeing who it is...what if we pause in that moment to give them a thought, or perhaps a prayer,” said Bryan Hochhalter, a chaplain for the Crisis Care Chaplaincy.

The lights and sirens initiative encourages those who pull over for emergency vehicles to pray.

“Instead of gawking, following or chasing after them, you pull off to the side or roll to the side and remember to keep those responders in your prayers,” said Dan Schaefer, operations chief for Metro Area Ambulance.

The pray cards, featuring Bismarck first responders, only add to the community support.

“We’d like to make something already good, become even better and more consistent across our community,” said Hochhalter.

Those inside of the vehicles say the kind words are needed.

“And believe me, we need those prayers. We appreciate those prayers more than you know,” said Schaefer.

Although sometimes short, the small devotion goes a long way. “Regardless of your faith background, just stop and say a simple prayer for them,” said Greg Carr, a chaplain for the Crisis Care Chaplaincy.

A prayer, for those en-route to sacrifice their lives for others in their community.

The prayer cards will be distributed at community events in Bismarck and Mandan. Each law enforcement and emergency response agency will also have a large banner hung at the facility, as a reminder they’re backed by the community.

