Advertisement

New initiative encourages prayers for emergency responders

New initiative encourages prayers for emergency responders
New initiative encourages prayers for emergency responders(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Crisis Care Chaplaincy serves Burleigh County Emergency Services by providing spiritual and emotional assistance to first responders.

On Tuesday, the Chaplaincy announced an initiative for community members to recognize front line workers when they hear and see lights and sirens.

When lights and sirens make their way through town.

“What would happen if we saw the lights or heard the sirens, or initial response was instead of being curious or seeing who it is...what if we pause in that moment to give them a thought, or perhaps a prayer,” said Bryan Hochhalter, a chaplain for the Crisis Care Chaplaincy.

The lights and sirens initiative encourages those who pull over for emergency vehicles to pray.

“Instead of gawking, following or chasing after them, you pull off to the side or roll to the side and remember to keep those responders in your prayers,” said Dan Schaefer, operations chief for Metro Area Ambulance.

The pray cards, featuring Bismarck first responders, only add to the community support.

“We’d like to make something already good, become even better and more consistent across our community,” said Hochhalter.  

Those inside of the vehicles say the kind words are needed.

“And believe me, we need those prayers. We appreciate those prayers more than you know,” said Schaefer.

Although sometimes short, the small devotion goes a long way. “Regardless of your faith background, just stop and say a simple prayer for them,” said Greg Carr, a chaplain for the Crisis Care Chaplaincy.

A prayer, for those en-route to sacrifice their lives for others in their community.

The prayer cards will be distributed at community events in Bismarck and Mandan. Each law enforcement and emergency response agency will also have a large banner hung at the facility, as a reminder they’re backed by the community.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

All Things NDDOT

Updated: 1 hour ago
It was something that all of us were supposed to have by October 1 of this year, but because of the pandemic the deadline to get your Real ID has been moved back.

News

No-Churn Ice Cream Hot Fudge Sundae

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chef Chris Warner from Touchmark on West Century shows us how to make a simple no-churn ice cream and hot fudge sundae.

News

#TravelTuesday: Indian Hills Resort

Updated: 1 hours ago
We’ve said it before that summers in the upper Midwest are meant to be spent on the lake, so if you haven’t yet made it to one, the crown jewel of the state, the largest man-made reservoir in the nation, Lake Sakakawea is calling your name.

News

This Date: July 14th

Updated: 1 hours ago
It’s time for “On This Date,” something we’ll be doing fairly regularly moving forward on North Dakota Today. Let’s take a look at historic events.

Latest News

News

Tuesday: 55 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Test Results

News

Repeat offender charged federally with child sex crimes and abuse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A New Town man faces federal charges after prosecutors say he beat and raped two children between 2016 and 2018.

News

Woman injured and two-year-old killed in Watford City

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Hope Sisk
North Dakota State Troopers say a toddler died and a woman was left with life-threatening injuries after a tragic series of events on Monday night in Watford City.

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.

VOD Recording

Swimming pool is making a big splash in Crosby

Updated: 16 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

City of Minot renews census kiosk efforts

Updated: 16 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report