ND National Guard helps Bismarck woman get closer to goal of running every street

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A few months ago, we told you about Jess Paulsen, a Bismarck woman who set a goal to run every street in Bismarck.

This is her second year doing that. Last year, she ran or walked every street within the city limits, except for two.

She wasn’t able to run the streets in Fraine Barracks because they’re closed to the general public.

Tuesday, she checked those streets off her list for this year.

Members of the North Dakota National Guard saw the story we originally did with Paulsen and reached out to us. We connected them, and Tuesday, they helped Paulsen get one step closer to fulfilling her goal.

Several national guardsmen joined Paulsen for a run around Fraine Barracks Loop.

"Somebody remembered the story with Jess from the news a couple of months ago so we reached out and asked her if she wanted to get those last two roads checked off at Fraine Barracks. That's why we're here. It is an awesome cause and she's a motivation for lots of people. It's cool to be a part of that," says Major Matthew Voeller, Executive Officer.

"I was super excited to come over. The buildings are well kept and beautiful and it's really just an honor to be here," adds Paulsen.

Paulsen’s goal is to run every street on the map, which she figures will total about 350 miles.

