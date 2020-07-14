Minot welcomes new City Assessor

MINOT, N.D. - Minot recently hired a new City Assessor.

Ryan Kamrowski was hired in June for the position. He previously worked as the Director of Tax Equalization for Ward County. Kamrowski’s primary responsibility is appraising land and buildings in the city.

“Never in my wildest years would I imagine I’d be here as the city assessor. I’m glad to be here because I feel that it gives me an opportunity to work with property owners to make a difference in our community,” said Kamrowski.

Kamrowski took over for Kevin Ternes who retired after working with the city for nearly 30 years.

