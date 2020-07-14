Minot mosquito spray set for Minot area Tuesday night

MINOT, N.D. – A planned mosquito spray for this week will take place Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to Minot Air Force Base.

Crews will spray between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to a post on the base’s Facebook page.

Minot, Burlington, and Minot Air Force Base will be sprayed for mosquito control.

According to the city of Minot, the chemical Naled is used in the spray. The city indicates it poses minimal risk to humans and pets, but Minot Air Force Base recommends that people and their pets stay indoors during the spray.

The spray is toxic to insect and honeybees. Local beekeepers are typically notified when a spray takes place.

An initial mosquito spray in the Minot area set for late last month was canceled, as mosquito net testing efforts at the state level had been redirected to COVID-19 testing efforts, according to the city of Minot.

