Minot health leaders investigate Fairview Lodge

Fairview Lodge
Fairview Lodge(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – After following up on complaints issued to the Minot Police Department, leadership with First District Health Unit has ordered a rundown building on Minot’s east side to be sealed after an up close inspection found the building to be unsafe.

The owner of the Fairview Lodge now has three days to secure the facility again after a similar order was issued last year.

First District's Director of Environmental Health Lisa Otto-Westamn said that she along with city officials with the Nuisance Task Force inspected the building and found that numerous doors and windows had been broken in.

Along with a general state of disrepair, they also found no running water, no electricity, and pigeons inside some of the rooms that were open.

“We stayed in the public area and observed that the doors were opened and the windows were broken. Some rooms you could tell from the outside appeared that had been occupied,” said Westman.

Westman says that as of the issuing of the order the building has yet to be officially condemned. No further action can take place until after 72 hours to give the owner a chance to comply with the order.

Your News Leader will continue to follow up with First District on the latest with the old motel.

